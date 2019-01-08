SURVEYING THE SCENE

• TENNESSEE: The most impressive team performance from GD1 certainly came from the Volunteers, who played an undermanned Georgia team and coasted to a 96-50 victory. Finding a weak point for this requires some finagling; it's an elite scoring team that defends well from a numbers perspective, yet it struggles to create turnovers and fouls more often than it should. They operate like Auburn in that UT funnels drivers inside to deal with two excellent shot blockers (F Grant Williams and C Kyle Alexander), which generally leads opponents to seek jump shots instead. Georgia went 1-of-20 from long range last weekend. Missouri represents a step up in almost every way, though the Tigers must avoid getting into a transition-y game with UT.

• FLORIDA: Stinging loss for the Gators against South Carolina last week. The biggest concern for coach Michael White is how Florida conceded 24 points during the final nine minutes of the game. The Gators have focused on playing possession-based ball this season — limiting possessions and thereby limiting scoring chances for both teams. UF had lost four games prior last weekend and all four losses were to quality opponents: FSU, Oklahoma, Butler, Michigan State. Those four teams averaged 65 points against UF. So how does a meager attack like South Carolina's net 71 points? Physicality. The Gamecocks may not be as talented as they were during the Final Four run a few years back, but they're no less willing to scrap.

• KENTUCKY: Coach John Calipari didn't make excuses following his team's 77-75 loss at Alabama last weekend. He placed blame on the Wildcats' lack of passing — attempting some 50 fewer passes in Tuscaloosa compared to their win against Louisville a week earlier. Why? Calipari theorized that his players were too concerned about Alabama's shot-swatting C Donta Hall, which may come into play when Auburn, equipped with its own group of elite shot-blockers, plays host to the Wildcats on the 19th.

• LSU: New Orleans native Avery Johnson, Alabama's head coach, is 5-1 against LSU since joining the conference prior to the 2015-16 season — and has won each of the last five meetings. Can the Bayou Bengals turn things around in this series tonight? They struggle to rebound (only one starter taller than 6-foot-5), which likely will be a problem against the must taller Tide. Still, five-star freshman C Naz Reid, who stands 6-10, is averaging 14 points and nine rebounds during LSU's past three games.