SURVEYING THE SCENE

• OLE MISS: The most impressive team performance from GD2 was turned in by the Rebels, who summarily dispatched Auburn in a manner almost nobody predicted. Was it reasonable to assume Kermit Davis' technical excellence help an underachieving roster maximize its potential? Sure it was. But for the Rebels to be 12-2 overall and 2-0 in league play? This is very notable. "I think it's a signature win, but we've still got a ways to go," said SF Terence Davis, who went for 27 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday. "We're just getting better by the week. Practice is like a game and once we get into the game, it just kind of comes natural."

• MISSISSIPPI STATE: The Bulldogs have sold out Humphrey Coliseum for their game with Ole Miss this weekend, which F Aric Holman said he expected. “We get a lot of support from our fans for big games like this,” Holman told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. “I think it means a lot to them just like it does to us when we come out with a victory in big games like this.” MSU lost at USC in overtime Wednesday, but a win against the Rebels would re-stoke optimism in Starkville. Coach Ben Howland knows it won't be easy. "Ole Miss is an NCAA Tournament team,” he said. “So we have a team that we know is going to be in the NCAA Tournament playing here. We’re going to have to play our very best to have success.”

• ARKANSAS: The Razorbacks tied a program record by shooting just 30 percent (15-of-50) against the Gators Wednesday night. Also, the Arkansas bench finished with zero points for the first time since it joined the Southeastern Conference for the 1991-92 season. Their 51 points in the loss was the team's lowest home total since 2009. "I've never seen so many airballs," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "I don't know if it was nerves or what it was." Anderson says a big key for the team's game against LSU this weekend will be getting more from F Daniel Gafford, who scored just nine points against the Gators. He averages 17. "We've got to get the ball to him," Anderson said.

• FLORIDA: The Gators' first two games have been too dramatic. They conceded a 14-point, second-half lead and lost at South Carolina during GD1 and led Arkansas by 15 during the second half Wednesday before rallying to win with a late push. Coach Mike White sounded unsure Friday when asked how he plans to keep his team fierce throughout its home game against red-hot Tennessee. "You have to stay in the moment and play one possession at a time," he said. "If we're in the game and there's five minutes left in the game, at that point we'll start talking about that. How do we finish this thing out? That's it. So hopefully we get off to a good start against a big-time team and hopefully we give them a good game, hopefully we're competitive."