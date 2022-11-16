“Once again, I'm calling on the Auburn family,” said Williams. “Like I need help up here. We need help. So come pack the house out and let's have fun and try to go get a victory.”

But the season’s not over and Williams is asking one of the nation’s most passionate fanbases to turn up again.

AUBURN | Auburn fans answered the call making Cadillac Williams’ first home game as interim coach one that will never be forgotten.

The Tigers delivered a 13-10 win over Texas A&M, breaking a five-game losing streak last Saturday night. Now, AU is preparing for a high-powered Western Kentucky offense this Saturday that’s ranked 15th in the nation averaging 37.9 points per game.

The Hilltoppers passing attack is especially dangerous averaging 336.1 passing yards per game, which is ranked fourth nationally.

“I am very appreciative of the Auburn family, the way that they showed up Saturday night. Wow, what an atmosphere,” said Williams. “Great win. But now it's time to turn that page, which as of Sunday, we definitely turned the page on that, because we have a Western Kentucky team that is pretty doggone good.

“Very explosive on offense. Got a good defense. Guys play hard. They're well coached. There's a lot of guys on the staff, I know a lot of those guys. I've coached with them. With coach (Tyson) Helton. So, I've got a lot of respect for them and that staff and that team. We're going to have to bring our A-game."

Saturday is also Senior Day and the final home game for 23 seniors that will be recognized along with their families before the game.

“It's going to be exciting. Obviously it's a little bit sad,” said senior wide receiver Shedrick Jackson. “Just being here, I love this place, I love Auburn and the people around. One last time going into that stadium, trying to get a dub.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.