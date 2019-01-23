“Carnell Williams is one of Auburn’s all-time greats and we’re excited to welcome him home,” Malzahn said in a press release. “Cadillac is a great fit for our program. He understands and cares deeply for this university and the Auburn football program, while bringing a great knowledge of the game. He knows first-hand what it takes to be a successful running back at the highest level and has a tremendous work ethic. We’re glad to have him at Auburn and know he will be a great coach and mentor to our running backs.”

The hire was reported by AuburnSports.com Wednesday morning and confirmed by Gus Malzahn later that afternoon.

AUBURN | Fourteen years after leading Auburn to an SEC Championship and undefeated season, former All-American Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams is returning as the Tigers' new running backs coach.

Williams finished his Auburn career with 3,831 rushing yards, leading Auburn to a 14-0 record and garnering All-American honors in 2004. His 741 rushing attempts and 45 rushing touchdowns top Auburn's career records.

Tampa Bay selected Williams No. 5 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft and he was named NFL Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,178 yards before going on to a seven-year NFL career.

"I’m ecstatic, super excited and humbled to have the opportunity to return home to Auburn and coach at a place that helped me become the man I am today,” Williams said in a press release. “I’m very grateful and appreciative of Coach Malzahn, the staff and the Auburn administration for this opportunity. Words can’t explain the emotions I had when I received the offer from Coach Malzahn.

“One of the main reasons I got into coaching was to give back and serve others. I want to help players reach their ultimate goal and steer them the right way on and off the field. I’m not sure there’s a better place I can do that than at Auburn, where I’m forever indebted. I’m excited to get to work. I can’t wait to meet the players and staff, get involved in the community and help get Auburn to the championship level year in and year out that we know we are capable of.”

Williams’ coaching career started at Henderson State in 2015 where he served as the running backs coach. After a stint at the University of West Georgia in 2016, Williams was the running backs coach for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for two season (2017-18). Williams most recently served as the running backs coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

Williams graduated from Auburn in December 2014 with a degree in sociology. He and his wife Evan Williams have two boys: Cole (4) and Cuinn (2).