“With all due respect, I would rather lose that game the way that we did and seeing them kids come together the way that they did versus us win that game and some of the same things go on,” said interim coach Cadillac Williams.

One of the biggest improvements was the Tigers’ play in the second half, out-scoring MSU 27-9. AU had been out-scored 106-47 in the second half of its previous six games against Power 5 opponents.

AUBURN | There are a lot of reasons why Bryan Harsin didn’t last through his second season at Auburn, and several of them were pretty evident in Saturday’s 39-33 loss at Mississippi State.

“I told our kids, I know we lost but it's a win for us. If them kids fight like that, they're going to win in life. Just positive energy. Serve and believe. Now, as you guys see, the discipline part of it, we've got to come together with that. But that's a start with them guys serving each other and believing.”

Williams has emphasized serve, discipline and believe as one of the tenets of his football program. It’s about the coaches serving the players and pouring themselves into the job, the players serving each other and doing their jobs, and a belief in each other and the Auburn family.

The players certainly took it to heart.

“Well, I know the team really came together,” said offensive guard Kameron Stutts. “It's been a tough week, so it's just coming together and playing for each other, man. Something that Coach Cadillac talked about all week was serving each other. I think we did that. We fought really hard and played for each other, and I think that showed up, even though we didn't get the results that we wanted.”

Another change Williams implemented was giving a bigger role to team chaplain Chette Williams, who has served in that role for a couple of decades including when Williams was a player.

“It was refreshing to me to kind of bring it back, especially in the last two years, as to what I truly feel like is the glue to this program -- and a lot of people don't know -- is brother Chette,” said Williams. “Kind of switched meeting styles on Friday, where chapel wasn't the first thing we did. Whenever I was here, we always finished with chapel, which was powerful. Those guys had an opportunity to sit in with him. We had meetings, dinner and then they had an opportunity -- I talked -- then we finished with brother Chette.

“Again, I think I stated, 8-10, I don't know the exact number, I wish I did, but like 10 guys gave their life to Christ. Just from there, like I told those guys, we can't lose. I just truly feel like this is what this coaching profession should be about. I had the opportunity to have a lot of good men in my life and I would not be here without those people pouring into my life. That is what it's truly about. Yeah, we're going to be judged off of wins and losses, but at the end of the day, personally, I don't want to be judged that way. I know I am, but I want to be judged by these kids 10, 15, 20 years later down the line where they say, 'Coach 'Lac was good for me.' I don't ever want a kid, once they get older and get wiser, they say that 'coach 'Lac was no good for me. He didn't tell me like it was.' To me, honestly, that's the most important thing. And look, this is Auburn. The wins, the football part, it's going to take care of itself, but we have to bear a relationship with each other and care for one another. If not, you know, the ballgames, you win ballgames, (but) it's bigger than that to me."

Auburn host Texas A&M Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.