Caddy, Auburn staff stands out to 4-star RB

AUBURN | Justin Williams has been to Auburn a number of times. But this weekend was special and it came down to the time he was able to spend with Cadillac Williams and the Tigers’ entire staff. “The coaching staff,” said Williams of what stood out about his official visit. “I had a good time cutting up, laughing, showing me around the campus. The facilities were great, top notch. Just the way they have everything set up for you to be successful.” Williams, rated a 4-star and No. 13 running back, spent much of his time with Cadillac, who was a star tailback at Auburn and the NFL before returning to AU as the running backs coach in 2019.

Williams officially visited Auburn this weekend and will be at Tennessee next weekend. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“He’s a great dude on and off the field,” said Williams. “Me and him went over some film of just what they run and how he coaches the backs. He does a great job. His relationship with his players is awesome. It’s good to see players that are able to come talk to their coach. The player-coach relationship is really important.” Auburn already has a commitment from Damari Alston but would like to sign another running back in this class. Williams would be just fine coming in with Alston in the same class. "Yea, I’m up for competition,” he said. “The competition is not an issue for me. Me and Damari, that’s my boy, you know what I’m saying. Great people are going to make you better. He’s a great back and I feel like I’m a great back too. So we’re only going to make each other better.”