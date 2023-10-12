AUBURN | A return to fundamentals, self-scouting for any tendencies and getting an early start on the next opponent.

“Me and my dad were actually talking about it on the way up here, how it’s kind of special,” said offensive lineman Gunner Britton. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a coaching staff reach out to family members and stuff. For them to do that is something really special. Shows the week of reflection and stuff. That’s what the bye week was, a week about us. It was really nice.”

For Freeze, keeping an open line of communication with players and their parents is vitally important, especially in the transfer portal era. Freeze has his assistants make the calls for their position players and he steps in for any difficult conversations.

“The feedback was they love our Monday meetings. They love the teaching series that I do. They love the energy that they feel their kids feel. They feel like they're cared for,” said Freeze. “So I thought all of that was extremely positive. Obviously, they want to see their kid get their share of playing time, and I think that's a process in this world. It's one that I think we need to keep sight of in the changing of times, even though everybody would like to have theirs right now. And it just doesn't work that way for everybody, typically most.

“That's a lesson that I think will prepare them more for life than if they had it their way every single time and it was easy. Life's not easy. And neither is earning your time to play at this level of football. It's not easy, and it shouldn't be easy.”

In many ways it’s just a simple philosophy that’s part of how Freeze runs his program. He’s envy bit of a player’s coach.

“They know we care,” he said.

Auburn plays at No. 22 LSU Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.