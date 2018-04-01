AUBURN | Tanner Burns gave up just one hit, but that’s all Missouri needed. Trey Harris hit a grand slam off Burns in the fifth inning to lead the visiting Tigers to a 5-0 win over No. 9 Auburn in the rubber game of a three-game series at Plainsman Park. Auburn won game one 5-2 Friday before losing 2-1 Saturday and again Sunday. Auburn committed six errors in the series. “I don’t know how my message can be anything other to our team than to get better,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “That was one of those where we were beat for two days and we must get better.”

Like Davis Daniel on Saturday, Tanner Burns gave Auburn a quality start in a loss. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn athletics

Auburn, which has lost two-straight series, falls to 22-7 overall and 4-5 in the SEC. Missouri improves to 21-7 and 5-4. After walking the leadoff batter in the first inning, Burns retired 13 straight before a one-out error by second baseman Luke Jarvis in the fifth. Burns struck out the following batter but walked the next two before Harris drove an 0-1 pitch over the Green Monster in left field. Burns falls to 2-4 on the season after allowing four runs, zero earned, on one hit in 5.0 innings. The freshman right-hander struck out six and walked three on 94 pitches. “I thought we pitched good enough to win the series,” Thompson said. “The pitching hiccup for us today — of course, everybody says just the one hit — but at some point during the sixth inning, we had 13 three-ball counts. That’s like playing Russian roulette.”