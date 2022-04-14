Thompson wary of being ‘seduced by success’

“I’ve been in the league long enough that you can’t be seduced by success,” said Thompson. “Sometimes when you’re seduced, you’re not even aware it’s happening. We can’t allow that to happen. One thing I told them to look for, if you’re being seduced by having success, you’ll give yourself permission to stop doing the process that you do every day.”

Butch Thompson, AU’s seventh-year head coach, just wants to be sure his players aren’t too confident going up against the defending national champion, which has a 14-7 record at home.

AUBURN | Coming off three consecutive series wins, No. 17 Auburn will enter this weekend's tussle at Mississippi State with plenty of confidence.

The Tigers, 23-10 overall and 7-5 in the SEC, won consecutive road series at Texas A&M and LSU before taking 2 of 3 from Vanderbilt at home last weekend.

Sonny DiChiara leads AU at the plate batting .438 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. He leads the nation with a .585 on-base percentage and a .917 slugging percentage.

Blake Burkhalter leads the SEC with seven saves, and has struck out 33 batters in 23.1 innings. Carson Skipper has been a workhorse out of the bullpen with a 3-0 record and 3.25 ERA in 10 appearances.

Mississippi State is coming off being swept at LSU to fall to 19-15 overall and 4-8 in the conference, which is tied with four other teams for 10th in the SEC.

“Last week, we got the national runner up, this week we get last year’s national champion. So it is playing in the SEC, which is the most awesome amateur baseball in the country,” said Thompson.

“Can we make a pitch when it matters? Can we keep our head and barrel connected and get a good hit and make a nice play when the game requires? If we do that, we’ll let the outcome be what it is.”

Senior second baseman RJ Yeager leads MSU with a .314 average and has nine home runs and 26 RBI. Freshman designated hitter Hunter Hines is batting .260 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI.

The Bulldogs rank 13th in the SEC with a .272 batting average, 7th with 250 runs scored, 3rd with 59 home runs, 13th with a 5.23 team ERA, 2nd with 377 strikeouts and 2nd with a .984 fielding percentage.

Auburn is 4th with a .297 average, 4th with 253 runs scored, 10th with 35 home runs, 6th with a 4.20 ERA, 6th with 340 strikeouts and 3rd with a .979 fielding percentage.

The three-game series at Dudy Noble Field begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Friday’s game is 6 p.m. and Saturday’s 1 p.m. The final two games will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

THU – Jr. LHP Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.04) vs. Jr. RHP Brandon Smith (2-2, 4.22)

FRI – Jr. RHP Trace Bright (2-3, 3.83) vs. So. RHP Preston Johnson (2-2, 4.26)

SAT – So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (4-0, 1.95) vs. So. RHP Cade Smith (4-2, 3.89)