Thompson not selling Tigers short

AUBURN | Is winning nine consecutive NCAA Regional games good enough for Butch Thompson? How about making a third Super Regional in the past four postseasons? The answer is no. Thompson is excited that his baseball team has achieved those goals over the past five years, but he wants to set his standards even higher at Auburn.

Auburn players celebrate winning an NCAA Regional at Plainsman Park. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

“It’s national championship or bust,” said Thompson shortly after winning the Auburn Regional by out-scoring its three opponents 51-18. “If you just play the Omaha game, get to Omaha. It can be like ’19 are other times I’ve been where it’s two and a barbecue. A some point in time, you haver to move your program to start really envisioning the thing that I’ve been saying the whole time. “It’s my Les Brown quote: People don’t fail because they aim high and miss. It’s because they aim low and hit.” The Tigers’ next hurdle in advancing to the College World Series for the second time in three postseason is the Corvallis Super Regional where AU will face No. 3 Oregon State in a best-2-out-of-3 series. The eight teams in the CWS are split into two sides, which works like a Regional, followed by a 3-game championship series, which works exactly like a Super Regional. Auburn’s made it through the first of three steps with flying colors, but Thompson doesn’t want any of his players, staff or AU supporter to be satisfied. “I need to make sure I don’t underscore the potential of this team of what I saw this weekend,” said Thompson. “For me to not aim high or our program and have our guys not envision a national championship, I’m selling our people short and the potential of our program short.”