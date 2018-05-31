“We feel like Tanner has continued to grow and get stronger. He’s got a tremendously strong build, strong arm, he’s gotten better through his experience going through the Southeastern Conference in his first year. He’s held up well, and we think he’s so competitive, so we think he’s as fresh as any starter can be this time of year. We think he still pitches with a real true, sincere fastball that you have to respect, and we think he’s ready for the outing.”

“Tanner has thrown some of his best games on the road. He threw beautiful in the tournament last week,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Once you start getting late in the season, some of these guys that you really use a ton, maybe they’re not as fresh as they were early.

Tanner Burns will get the start against No. 3 seed Northeastern Friday afternoon. The right-hander, one of four Tigers named to the SEC All-Freshman team, is 6-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 15 starts this season. His 72 strikeouts are the most for a true freshman since Keegan Thompson had 74 in 2014.

RALEIGH | No. 2 seed Auburn will go with a freshman to open up the Raleigh Regional.

With Burns going Friday, Auburn is expected to hold All-American Casey Mize for Saturday and a potential winner’s bracket matchup with No. 1 seed N.C. State. Mize, who was named a first-team All-American by Baseball America Thursday, is 9-5 with a 3.07 ERA and an SEC-high 140 strikeouts and 10 walks in 102.2 innings.

Thompson also isn’t ruling out holding Mize until Sunday if the Tigers are matched up against No. 4 seed Army Saturday in either the winner’s or loser’s bracket.

“There’s a scenario and that’s what I mean by calculated risk — I’ve been trying to define that all week — if we lost the first two games here, Casey Mize might not even pitch in this tournament, and that would bring on immediate ridicule from you guys toward me,” Thompson said. “I probably would throw him the second game, but at the same time, if we got in a situation with the second game and we felt like Casey throwing game three is our best chance to win a Regional and don’t throw him and go 0-2, that could happen, and I’ve already made a decision I’m willing for that to happen if we think that’s the best way for us to win this tournament.

“So I’ll be prepared and ready for whatever, but I want him to throw a huge, meaningful game in this deal.”

Burns has won two-straight starts allowing three earned runs in 13.0 combined innings, which corresponds to a 2.08 ERA. He allowed just two runs on five hits in 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and four walks in a 2-1 loss to Northeastern March 11.

Northeastern will rest ace left-hander Sean Mellen in game one and instead start junior Tyler Brown, who is 8-3 on the season with a 4.20 ERA in 14 starts. He has 56 strikeouts in 81.0 innings.

The right-hander allowed seven earned runs on six hits in 5.0 innings in a 14-8 loss to Auburn March 10. He's won five of his last six starts, allowing eight earned runs in 39.0 innings during the stretch.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT at Doak Field on ESPN3. N.C. State will take on Army at 6 p.m. The losers from game one and two will play Saturday at 1 p.m. and the winners at 6 p.m.

