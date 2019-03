AUBURN | Tanner Burns was sensational Friday night under the lights at Plainsman Park The sophomore right-hander fanned a career-high 15 to lead No. 18 Auburn to a 5-0 win over Cincinnati. The Tigers improve to 7-2 while the Bearcats fall to 1-7. “Probably our best, well-played ballgame that we’ve played this year in this early season. I thought Tanner Burns, of course, set the tone for the evening,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Tanner was special tonight. He adjusted his breaking ball, a new grip this week. You always try to develop your game and grow and Tanner gave us a great example. He was so efficient. That allowed him to finish the ballgame and save the bullpen for the doubleheader.”



Burns tied a school record with 15 strikeouts. Anthony Hall/Auburn athletics

Burns (2-0) allowed just two hits and no walks in his first career complete game. His 15 strikeouts tie the school record held by five other former Tigers in Casey Mize, Chris Bootcheck, Tim Hudson, John Powell and Mark Chapman. Burns featured a fastball that registered as high as 96 on the radar gun, a slider and a change-up. “Tonight I had all three pitches and it felt really well,” Burns said. “Having confidence in whatever Coach (Steve) Smith was telling Matt (Scheffler) and I was throwing it for a strike. I knew I had a chance after the fifth inning. I always struggle in the fifth — I call it the fifth-inning hump — and when I got past the fifth inning I knew it was going to be pretty fun.” He threw just 104 pitches, 78 for strikes and faced 29 batters, two over the minimum. "It was electric. It was a great feeling," said Scheffler, who caught all nine innings. "Tanner had great command from the first pitch and he was electric all night. He just attacked. He had a plan going into the game and he stuck to it."