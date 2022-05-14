Bullpen stymies Tide in comeback win

The Tide (27-24, 10-16) struck in the first inning against Auburn starter Trace Bright as Dominic Tamez delivered a two-out RBI single before William Hamiter knocked a three-run homer over the fence in right to give the Tide a 4-0 lead.

"I keep looking at that, but just eight goose eggs in a row," Thompson said. "You look at that scoreboard. It just looks pretty special."

AUBURN | Butch Thompson had to call on his bullpen earlier than expected. Tommy Sheehan, Carson Swilling and Chase Allsup answered that call with aplomb, throwing eight shutout innings, as No. 20 Auburn (35-16, 15-11) came back from an early four-run deficit to defeat Alabama, 6-4, to clinch the series against the Crimson Tide.

Auburn was held scoreless until the fourth when Bobby Peirce led off the inning with a homer to left-center.

"It's definitely a good little jumpstart to the offense," Peirce said. "I mean, we hadn't scored up until that point, and just kind of getting that first one is really big too."

A fielding error by Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson allowed Garrett Farquhar to cross the plate to cut the lead in half. Blake Rambusch followed with an RBI single to score Brody Moore to make it 4-3.

In the sixth, a clutch two-out RBI single by Nate LaRue tied the game, 4-4. After Brody Moore and Sonny DiChiara started the bottom of the seventh with outs, the Tigers put together a two-out rally beginning with a Rambusch single up the middle. The third baseman got a big jump off Alabama closer Dylan Ray to steal second, scoring on a Peirce single to right to give Auburn its first lead of the game.

"That was crazy," Peirce said of the jump Rambusch got on the stolen base. "The pitcher was just standing there."

Peirce advanced to third on a Brooks Carlson double and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.

"I thought that broke their back a little bit because they went ahead and brought in their closer, and I don't blame them," Thompson said.

Sheehan threw four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and a walk while fanning four.

"Tommy Sheehan, the job that he was asked to do and knew he had to do without saying a word," Thompson said.

But was the southpaw ready to go four innings so soon? Sheehan's focus was on the task at hand.

"I kind of just go out there and worry about the batter in front of me, not really worry about how long I'll be in the game," he said.

Swilling (3-2) picked up the victory, hurling two hitless innings, while Allsup closed the door, giving up a hit in two frames to earn his second save of the season. Combined, the three pitchers struck out seven while walking just one batter.

Auburn goes for the sweep of Alabama on Sunday at Plainsman Park. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT.