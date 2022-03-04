Bullpen shuts down Rams

Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter shutout the Rams for the final 6.0 innings to lead the Tigers to a 7-2 win Friday night at Plainsman Park in the opener of a four-game series.

“Got Skipper in the ballgame. He settled us. Got to about 60, gave up back-to-back hits in the eighth, and Burkhalter come in and did a nice job,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “We did enough offensively, I guess. Our defense keeps playing great.”

Skipper (1-0) entered the game in fourth inning with AU trailing 2-0. He left with AU up 5-2 holding the Rams to three hits and striking out four to earn the win.

“That was my job tonight, to come in and settle things and extend if needed and pass the torch to Burky,” said Skipper.

Burkhalter gave up a single to the first batter he faced to load the bases with no outs in the eighth only to strike out the next three batters of the inning. He threw a perfect ninth to earn his second save of the season.

“I just knew I had to fill it up and trust my fastball and the cutter. I had to trust that to finish the inning,” said Burkhalter.

The Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Sonny DiChiara tied it in the third on a 411-foot home run over the wall in left-center.

The Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the fourth as Bryson Ware led off with a double down the left-field line, moved to third on a line out to center by Ryan Dyal and scored on a passed ball.

AU extended the lead in the sixth as Dyal drove home one on a sacrifice fly and Cole Foster followed with a double to drive in a fifth run.

The Tigers added two more in the eighth on a sac fly by Blake Rambusch and an RBI-single by Kason Howell.

Ware was 3 of 4 at the plate with two runs scored while Howell was 3 of 5 with a run scored and one RBI. It was Howell’s fourth three-hit game in the last six outings.

DiChiara was 2 of 4 with a run scored and two RBI. His former teammate at Samford, Brooks Carlson, had a sharply hit single to left as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, his first at-bat of the season returning from a thumb injury.

Auburn starter Jordan Armstrong allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in 3.0 innings.

The four-game series continues with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. CT. Game two will be 45 minutes after the end of game one and go seven innings. The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.