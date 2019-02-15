Anderson (1-0) earned the win tying his career-high with seven strikeouts. He allowed two hits and no walks on 45 pitches.

The junior left-hander tied a career-high with 4.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to lead the Tigers to a 11-2 win over Georgia Southern Friday night at Plainsman Park.

"It's a great feeling. Words can't describe," said Anderson of the opening day win. "I heard that this was our ninth (straight) opening day win and it's a great feeling to be able to get this."

Freshman Carson Skipper held GSU to three hits and no runs over the final 3.0 innings to earn his first career save. Anderson and Skipper combined to hold GSU to just five hits over the final 7.0 innings.

"We've give him valuable experience for two years and I see the potential, what Elliott Anderson can be and do for us. I've seen growth with him," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "Carson Skipper as a freshman did a couple of things for us tonight, shoved the ball in the strike zone."

The Tigers jumped on GSU starter Seth Shuman for five runs in the first inning on four hits and three hit batters. Steven Williams and Ryan Bliss had sacrifice flies while Conor Davis, Kason Howell and Matt Scheffler added RBI singles.



Auburn added a run in the third as Bliss led off with a triple and scored on an error, a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Edouard Julien, a run in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Bliss and three more in the eighth on a two-RBI double by Rankin Woley and an RBI-single by Julien.



Julien was 2 of 3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Woley and Bliss had two RBI apiece. Will Holland was 1 of 3 with two walks, three runs scored and two stolen bases.



"We had production from top to bottom," Bliss said. "I feel like this lineup really doesn't have any holes. You can't pitch around somebody ... We have a lot of weapons and a lot of pieces and we've all come together as one."