Bullpen falters in loss

A groundout by Oraj Anu advanced Ritter to third. Following a walk to Adam Fogel, Auburn brought John Armstrong out of the bullpen. The righty walked Devin Burkes to load the bases, and a John Plastiak single scored two to give Kentucky (30-24, 12-18) a 3-1 lead. The Wildcats added two more on back-to-back singles by John Thrasher and Hunter Jump.

With Carson Skipper taking the mound after the delay, the left-hander was greeted with a double off the bat of Daniel Harris. After striking out Chase Estep, Skipper walked Ryan Ritter. With Harris off second, Auburn catcher Nate LaRue attempted to pick him off. The throw hit the Kentucky player in the helmet and deflected into right field, allowing Harris to cross home to tie the game.

LEXINGTON | A nightmare sixth inning following a weather delay proved the difference as No. 18 Auburn (37-18, 16-13) dropped the rubber match and regular-season finale to Kentucky, 6-3, in Kentucky Proud Park.

Four of the Wildcats' five runs came with two outs, something Butch Thompson pointed to as a key factor in each game of the weekend.

"If you went and looked at the series, the team that did the most with two-out hitting won," the Auburn coach said.

Bobby Peirce drilled a no-doubter over the wall in left-center to start the top of the seventh, cutting the lead to 5-2. The Wildcats added a run in the eighth on a two-out single by John Thrasher. A long home run from Sonny DiChiara started off the top of the ninth.

The Tigers finished the game with only five hits.

"Our approach has not been great this weekend offensively," Thompson said. "So the team that was gonna stop popping it up and striking out, that was gonna hit the ball on the ground, was probably gonna be rewarded. Today it was Kentucky."

Auburn starter Joseph Gonzalez allowed three hits and two walks while fanning three in five shutout innings before the delay. The sophomore needed medical attention at one point, but Thompson said after the game that it was just another blister that needed caring. Gonzalez missed three weeks earlier this season with a blister problem.

The loss combined with LSU’s victory over Vanderbilt means Auburn enters next week’s SEC Tournament as the fifth seed, missing out on a first-round bye. The Tigers take on Kentucky in the late game on Tuesday in Hoover.