Bullpen bounce back

“It just shows how everybody on this team competes,” said Carson Swilling, who earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings. “We’re out here to just beat you. We’re going to come after you and we’re not going to give up. That’s what we’ve done this whole year.”

Auburn improves to 32-15 overall and 13-10 in the SEC.

After giving up nine runs over the final five innings of an 11-8 loss Friday night, two relievers held No. 3 Arkansas to one run over the final 4.1 innings as the 18th-ranked Tigers evened the series with a 5-3 win Saturday at Plainsman Park.

Chase Isbell allowed just one run on one hit in 2.1 innings and Swilling improved to 2-2 holding the Razorbacks without a hit and striking out one in the eighth and ninth.

He faced one batter over the minimum, throwing 36 pitches.

“We flipped the switch and went right-handed out of the bullpen today and 4.1 innings of one-hit baseball out of some relievers is huge,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

“Every time that somebody is able to step up and finish a ballgame, that’s a stronger unit, a stronger ball club. We finished that game the right way with somebody else and we can bank that to be a stronger club.”

With the game tied 3-3 in the eighth, AU got runners on the corners with one out on a Brooks Carlson walk and Brody Moore single.

Pinch-hitter Mason Land laid down a safety squeeze bunt, which was fielded by pitcher Brady Tygart. The Arkansas closer wheeled and threw home but it sailed over the catcher’s head ensuring the runner on third scored and both runners advanced to second and third base.

“I knew it was going to come down to a big situation and I had an opportunity there. Made the best of it,” said Land.

Cole Foster followed with a sacrifice fly to center to bring home Moore and give AU a 5-3 lead.

AU trailed 3-2 in the seventh before Blake Rambusch tied it up with a solo home run, his fourth of the season.

“I really started thinking we had a shot when Rambusch hit that opposite-field home run,” said Thompson. “Of course, they brought their guy right in, their No. 1 reliever (Tygart), but I felt like it was early enough to where we were able to hang in there and get something done.”

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the second before Auburn tied it right back up in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by Carlson, his fourth of the season.

AU went back up 2-1 in the third on Sonny DiChiara’s solo home run, his team-leading 14th of the season before the Razorbacks jumped back on top 3-2 with single runs in the fifth and seventh.

AU starter Trace Bright held the Razorbacks to two runs on two hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out four and issued five walks on 82 pitches.

The rubber game of the series will be Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. AU right-hander Joseph Gonzalez (6-1, 2.30 ERA) will face UA right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.75).

“Rubber matches have been going okay for us this year. We’ve got a lot of heart and faith behind Joseph Gonzalez tomorrow. We’re going to play good defense behind him. We’re going to compete,” said Moore, who had two of AU’s six hits Saturday.