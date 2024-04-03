The bullpen chipped in to throw 6.1 scoreless innings as Auburn improved to 7-0 in midweek games.

The Tigers scored seven runs on seven hits in the eighth inning to rally for a 10-4 win over UAB Wednesday night at Regions Field in Birmingham.

One big inning and a huge outing from the bullpen made the difference for Auburn.

"Guys just hung in there offensively. We really just stung the ball,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “It finally happened for us and we put some big swings together.

“Once we got to the bullpen tonight, they really showed up.”

Trailing 4-3, AU’s big eighth started with a pinch-hit double by freshman Cade Belyeu. Bobby Peirce followed with a home run over the left field wall to give AU a 5-4 lead.

“He left me a curve ball middle-in and I was able to get the barrel out and put a good swing on one,” said Peirce of his fifth long ball of the season.

The Tigers then had five consecutive hits with two outs including an RBI-single by Cooper Weiss, two-RBI double by Ike Irish, RBI-single by Cooper McMurray and an RBI-single by Peirce.

Zach Crotchfelt (1-0) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

“I just wanted to go out there and be able to throw up some zeros for my guys and give us a chance to comeback and win the game,” said Crotchfelt. “I just felt good tonight and glad I was able to do it for the team.”

Parker Carlson allowed one hit in 1.1 inning, Alex Petrovic no hits in 1.1 innings and Hayden Murphy no hits over the final 2.0 innings as four bullpen pitchers combined to allow just one hit.

Auburn struck for two in the first inning on RBI-singles by Weiss and McMurray. UAB quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the third to take a 4-2 lead.

The Tigers cut it to 4-3 in the sixth on a solo home run by former UAB player Christian Hall, his sixth of the season.

Weiss was 3 of 6 with two RBI, Bobby Peirce 2 of 4 with three RBI, McMurray 2 of 5 with two RBI, Irish 1 of 4 with two RBI and Hall 1 of 4 with one RBI.

AU starter Christian Herberholz allowed four runs on five hits, three walks and two wild pitches in 2.2 innings. He struck out three on 74 pitches.

Auburn, which improved to 17-11, hosts No. 4 Tennessee for a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.