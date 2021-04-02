AuburnSports - Bull brings it in Fayetteville

There was no way Cody Greenhill was going to pass up an opportunity to move his start up a day for a Thursday night showdown with the 2nd-ranked Razorbacks.

AUBURN | A chance to get Auburn’s season back on track, face Arkansas’ No. 1 starter and earn a little redemption after giving up a walk-off hit in Fayetteville three years ago.

“Man, that’s just my mentality,” Greenhill told the Auburn Network. “I asked Coach (Butch) Thompson who they were throwing, if they were throwing their guy. He said they were and I said that’s who I want to throw against. It doesn’t matter what day it is. I would have moved up and pitched on Wednesday if I had to. I want to pitch against the best.

"I believe my freshman year I gave up a walk-off hit here against Heston Kjerstad so I was coming in with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder this time.”

The Bull, Greenhill’s well-earned nickname, was electric on the mound. He held Arkansas without a hit for the first three innings and allowed just one run on three hits in seven to pick up his third win of the season. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk, tying his career-high with 90 pitches.

The velocity on his fastball was back to the low 90s for the first time since he injured his foot against Oklahoma Feb. 26. He was even hitting 91 in the sixth inning.

“I’m more comfortable with myself now,” said Greenhill of returning from the injury. “I believe the foot was a blessing in disguise for me having to throw those (off-speed) pitches and depend on those pitches because I can’t throw 86. Tonight you could see the velo start creeping back up and that’s all because of Anthony Sanderson and our training staff. The stuff they do for me throughout the week to get me ready to pitch on a Friday night is unbelievable.”

Auburn got Greenhill two early runs off Arkansas starter Patrick Wicklander and held on for a 2-1 win to end an 0-6 start to SEC play. The series continues Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games are on SECN+/ESPN+.