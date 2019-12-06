Williams, who hit .375 with three home runs and 13 RBI in eight NCAA tournament games, has added 20 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame since the end of last season. He passed on the opportunity to play in the prestigious Cape Cod league last summer to remain in AU’s strength and conditioning program.

AUBURN | After a dominating postseason to cap off his sophomore year, Steven Williams has put in a lot of work during the summer and fall to make the most of what will likely be his final season at Auburn.

“I think he got stronger and faster,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “You got a primed athlete going into his junior season that went and got 20 pounds stronger but got a step faster. That’s pretty exciting.

“The other way I can see it is in his batting practice. So the monster now, he’s lofting balls out opposite way just in batting practice, hitting home runs, and the batting eye is making noise about five times a day. We never hear the sound of the batting eye very often.”

Williams returns as a starter in right field where he’ll be joined by sophomore Kason Howell in center and junior Judd Ward in left. With Howell’s range and Ward’s arm — he had an SEC-best nine outfield assists last season — the outfield should be a team strength in 2020.

There's still plenty of competition in the infield coming out of fall drills. Sophomore Ryan Bliss, who started all 66 games at second base last year, spent the majority of the fall at shortstop. If Bliss stays at second, it could open the door for sophomore Brody Moore to start at shortstop. If Bliss goes to shortstop, freshman Mason Greer or junior college transfer Garrett Farquhar could earn the starting position at second.

“You have to understand how mature Ryan Bliss is, he’s like, ‘What is best for our team.’ That’s what we’re trying to figure out,” Thompson said “If he plays shortstop, does that give us another bat in the lineup. Does that strengthen our team by him playing one position or the other. It starts with Bliss, where do you put him and then all the other pieces fall into place.”

The rest of the infield is more settled. Rankin Woley made a successful transition from first to third base and is expected to start there. Like Williams, Woley put in a lot of work in the offseason and could be poised for a big senior season.

“I thought he looked great at third base in the fall world series. I thought he made every play,” Thompson said. “I haven’t seen him move so well. He’s healthy. He’s gained weight but he’s really put on muscle and toned up. I think Rankin Woley is a different ball player.”

Senior Conor Davis, who served as Auburn’s designated hitter last season, worked at first base during the fall and will either start there or remain at DH, or perhaps a split time. Freshman Johnny Ceccoli could also play first or DH, and brings an important left-handed power bat to the lineup.

Senior Matt Scheffler returns as the starting catcher, but will have a lot more help this season after the Tigers signed two talented freshmen.

“Scheffler lost 12 or 14 pounds from the beginning of the season to walking into Omaha,” Thompson said. “He means so much to our pitching staff. He kept wanting to go out there and I definitely kept running him out there. Outside of the pitching depth, we feel like the catching depth has taken the biggest step.”