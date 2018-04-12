“We’ve got some very promising young guys that are going to make plays at Auburn for a long time,” said junior Javaris Davis, who played both cornerback and nickel during the spring game. “They just have to get more comfortable with the plays and the playbook.”

During Saturday’s A-Day game, former wideout Noah Igbinoghene started with the first-team at cornerback and true freshmen Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday both rotated in with the starters at safety during the first quarter.

AUBURN | One of the biggest spring needs for Auburn’s defense was to build reliable depth in the secondary. It appears the Tigers are well on their way to accomplishing that goal thanks to a couple of newcomers and an offensive convert.

Sherwood and Monday both graduated high school early and enrolled at Auburn in January. They’ve worked behind Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas for most of the spring as Auburn looks to replace departing starters Tray Matthews and Stephen Roberts.

“Smoke is very outgoing. He shows a lot of ability. He’s long and he’s a playmaker,” Davis said. “Sherwood is very physical. He don’t mind hitting, coming up and sticking his nose in the box, as well as Smoke. They’re both very young so they have to continue to learn our playbook, but they’re promising players for the future.”

Sherwood led the Orange team with five tackles along with a tackle-for-loss. He also had two tackles for the Blue team. Monday combined for five tackles on the Orange and Blue teams.

Even Auburn’s offensive players have been impressed with the two freshmen.

“I think both of the young safeties did good this spring,” quarterback Malik Willis said. “They had a good spring. They’re out there trying to compete, trying to break up passes, going for interceptions.”

Igbinoghene made the transition from wide receiver to cornerback at the start of spring drills. He’s earned universal praise from his coaches and teammates.

“Noah is very athletic and he has a lot of abilities,” Davis said. “He’s going to be a great corner.”

Igbinoghene’s physicality has probably been his most impressive asset since the move.

“The thing that’s giving him an advantage is he’s got the skillset; that’s pretty obvious, but he has the toughness,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “That’s something that sometimes you’re unsure about when you move a guy over. I don’t mean to say offense is different than defense, but tackling is different, and he’s been really good at that.”