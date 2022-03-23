Building around Jaylin

With Jabari Smith expected to be a very high selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, the door is open for Williams to have a breakout senior season.

But he showed that scoring potential and perhaps a preview of next year in the NCAA Tournament totaling 20 points in two games.

AUBURN | Jaylin Williams averaged just 5.5 points this season, barely half of his output from a year ago.

"I'm excited to build it next year around Jaylin,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “We have been the winningest program in the SEC over the last five years. We've won three championships in five years. I take great pride in the consistency of our program's success, and I'm ready to build it back.”

Williams scored eight points on 3 of 3 shooting including 2 of 2 from 3-point range in just six minutes against Jacksonville State.

He would have had an opportunity for even bigger numbers had his face not collided with Walker Kessler’s elbow, forcing him to miss the final 14 minutes of the win and requiring dental work the following day.

The injury didn’t effect his play against Miami as he scored 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and secured four rebounds in 18 minutes.

Williams was a bright spot for a Tigers’ side that struggled mightily in the 79-61 season-ending loss.

“After the first one, I felt pretty good and confident in my shot,” said Williams. “Then I played as hard as I could to try to win the game for our team.”

With the transfer portal, rosters can overturn quickly but in addition to Williams, AU is scheduled to return guards Zep Jasper, Wendell Green and K.D. Johnson, wings Allen Flanigan, Devan Cambridge and Chris Moore, and centers Dylan Cardwell and Babatunde Akingbola for next season.

Center Walker Kessler will also have an opportunity to enter the draft if he chooses.

Auburn, which won the regular season SEC Championship, finished the season 28-6 overall, the third-most wins in program history.