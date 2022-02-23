Ware, DiChiara power Auburn to win

"It's the largest opening day crowd since 2013 and it was a midweek," said AU coach Butch Thompson of the 3,759 fans in attendance. "I tip my hat to our fans. I knew this was coming. Then we got a 70 degree day in February. Everything came together for that. For our crowd to be behind this program and get behind our guys at the start, they sense it and know it. That was special."

Bryson Ware hit a grand slam in the first inning and Bryson Ware clubbed a 3-run home run in the second as Auburn battered Troy 13-1 Wednesday night.

Ware drove a two-out pitch just inside the foul pole down the left field line to give Auburn a 4-1 lead. DiChiara made it 7-1 on a 431-foot bomb well over the left-centerfield wall.

"It's always huge the first few innings just to get the momentum going," Ware said. "Especially out here in front of our home crowd ... Once the offense gets rolling early, everything just kind of falls into place after that."

The Tigers extended the lead to 10-1 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by DiChiara and a two-out, two-RBI single by Ware. Cole Foster made it 13-1 in the sixth with a bases-loaded double to left center that drove in three.

Auburn finished with 13 hits including a 3 for 4 night from leadoff hitter Blake Rambusch, who scored two runs and stole two bases.

Ware was 2 of 4 with six RBI while DiChiara was 2 of 2 with three runs scored and four RBI. Foster was 2 of 4 with three RBI and Brody Moore 2 of 4 with three runs scored.

After beginning the first inning with a walk, wild pitch and walk, AU starter Tommy Sheehan settled down to pitch 3.0 innings allowing one run on one hit to earn his first win of the season.

"Last Friday, Tommy got one inning and he got three today. thought that was a positive," said Thompson. "I believe in him so much and I think our team does too. We believe in him so much and we want to get him going. Try not to force anything, but three innings was good for him. Really right down the line I thought the guys threw great."

Next up was Hayden Mullins, who threw 2.0 scoreless innings, followed by a perfect frame from Mason Barnett, a scoreless inning by Brooks Fuller, perfect inning by Parker Carlson and a scoreless ninth by Nate LaRue.

Auburn, which improved to 3-1, hosts Yale for a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.