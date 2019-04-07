AUBURN | The best season in Auburn history came to a controversial end Saturday at the Final Four, but the celebrations haven’t stopped. A large crowd of more than 3,000 fans greeted the team Sunday afternoon as it returned from Minneapolis to the Auburn Arena.

“It is great to be an Auburn Tiger,” Pearl said. “A year ago when we won our third SEC regular season championship of all-time … these guys decided that their motto for the season was going to be, 'Unfinished business.' I don't know many champions that when they look at the next year their motto is, 'Unfinished business.' That's just rare, but that's how they all felt.

“That's how they trained in the offseason. That's how they relied on each other, trusted each other, encouraged each other, supported each other and understood that without one another and without this amazing coaching staff that they would not be able to finish our business. That business was about getting to the postseason and making a run, and by golly we made a run.”

Bruce Pearl and Auburn's basketball team returned Sunday. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

The Tigers were led by a trio of seniors in Bryce Brown, the SEC’s all-time 3-point shooter, Horace Spencer and Malik Dunbar. All three spoke to the crowd and then sang along to We Got Jared and Let’s Get This Dub. “It meant so much,” said Brown of the welcome home ceremony. “We worked so hard for this and the fans, student body come out and support home games. Even after a loss they come out and show how much they love us and how much they enjoy watching us play. It just means so much, especially being a senior, to be able to put smiles on their face. For them to come out, it just means so much to me.” Pearl had one final message for the Auburn family before signing off. “With your permission, I'm going to take tonight off, and I think I'm going to take Wednesday off,” Pearl said. “But then I'm going to get back to work, and we're gonna reload, and we're gonna rebuild, and we're gonna continue to put banners up in those rafters.”

The 2018-19 Auburn men’s basketball team will be remembered as the best in the 113-year history of the program. The accomplishments include… ** A 30-10 record, the most wins in program history, and the first-ever trip to Final Four and the first-ever undefeated March (11-0). ** The first team in NCAA Tournament history to beat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky — the three winningest programs in NCAA history — in consecutive games. The first team in program history to win four-straight games over AP top 10 teams. ** The 56 wins over the last two seasons are the most over a two-year period in program history. ** Auburn won its second SEC Tournament championship in program history a year after winning only its third SEC regular season championship in program history. ** Auburn made 454 3-pointers on the season, the most in SEC history and second-most in NCAA history. The 2017-18 Villanova team made 464. The 17 made 3-pointers against North Carolina tied for the third-most in NCAA Tournament history and the most since Loyola Marymount made 17 in 1990. ** The 3,188 points, 190 blocks and 369 steals Auburn compiled in 2018-19 are all the most in program single-season history. ** Bryce Brown is Auburn’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 382. He’s second in the SEC, trailing only Tennessee’s Chris Lofton, who made 431 from 2005-08. Brown’s 141 3-pointers made this season are the most in SEC single-season history. Brown finished his career with 1,568 points, the eighth-most in Auburn history. ** Jared Harper had 231 assists this season, the most in Auburn single-season history. He has 511 career assists, which ranks fifth in school history. Gerald White holds the school record with 624 from 1983-87. With 418 made free throws in his career, Harper ranks second all-time at Auburn, trailing John Mengelt’s 496 from 1968-71. Harper’s 1,427 career points rank 14th in AU history and he’s only the third AU player with more than 1,000 points and 500 assists. ** Horace Spencer finished his career with 170 blocked shots, which ranks third in school history. Anfernee McLemore has 153, which ranks fifth.