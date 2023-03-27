Bryant's walk-off secures series sweep
When it mattered most, Auburn got the hit it needed.
The Tigers had gone three innings without a hit before piecing together a couple of singles in the seventh to walk off against Missouri. Denver Bryant had the winning hit into right field as Auburn swept Missouri with a 2-1 victory Monday.
"I just went with the ball," Bryant said. "I was trying to do that all game and I finally got it done at the end of the game."
Auburn is now 25-9 overall and 4-2 in SEC play following the sweep.
The Tigers put their first two batters on base in the bottom of the first, setting up Jessie Blaine for a sacrifice fly to put Auburn up 1-0. Missouri tied it up in the third inning with a leadoff home run.
There wasn't a hit after the third inning until the bottom of the seventh, when Bri Ellis ripped a single through the left side and moved pinch-runner Abbey Smith up to second base.
Denver Bryant then singled down the right field line, Smith came around to score with ease and Auburn enjoyed a post-game firework show with a win.
"It feels really good to know that I helped my team out tonight," Bryant said. "I hit it pretty hard, I knew it was gonna be good."
In the circle, Maddie Penta went all seven innings for Auburn. Missouri's home run was the lone hit, as Penta struck out eight and walked four.
Auburn is back in action this upcoming weekend at home with a series against Ole Miss. First pitch is set for Friday at 6 p.m. CT.