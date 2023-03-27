When it mattered most, Auburn got the hit it needed.

The Tigers had gone three innings without a hit before piecing together a couple of singles in the seventh to walk off against Missouri. Denver Bryant had the winning hit into right field as Auburn swept Missouri with a 2-1 victory Monday.

"I just went with the ball," Bryant said. "I was trying to do that all game and I finally got it done at the end of the game."

Auburn is now 25-9 overall and 4-2 in SEC play following the sweep.