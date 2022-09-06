AUBURN | For Auburn to be competitive in the SEC this season, it can’t afford to lose the turnover battle. So it should come as no surprise it was one of the first items on Bryan Harsin’s list as he reviewed Auburn’s 42-16 win over Mercer during his Monday press conference. “We did not win the turnover battle. That was one area that we have to improve on,” said Harsin.

Puckett separates a Mercer WR from the ball Saturday night. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers didn’t force a turnover and quarterback T.J. Finley threw two interceptions. Finley didn’t return to the game after throwing his second pick with 9:41 left in the third quarter. “One was a poor decision, him trying to make something ... You know, sometimes the defense has things covered and you try to force the ball in there,” said Harsin. “So it was just a decision and the other one was just poor fundamentals. That's why the two turnovers happened.” Mercer was able to recover all three of its fumbles Saturday night. The secondary was able to breakup five passes but could’t bring down an interception on 36 pass attempts by quarterback Fred Payton. “We need to be better. We need to be better,” said Harsin of the secondary. “I thought the guys moved around, and we had some guys that were uncovered at times, so we need to do a better job on the back end. To me, I have a really high standard for our secondary, and I always have. “If they're going to put the ball in the air, we should have a chance to go compete for the ball. That's what I think you do in the back end when you have a good football team. I want to see our DBs, I want to see them compete for the ball.”