Harsin ready to ‘recruit, recruit, recruit, recruit’

“Are we going to take our ball and go home? Hell no,” said Harsin after a 24-22 four-overtime loss to Alabama. “We’re gonna keep working on the things we’ve got to get better at. We’re going to develop the program the way we need to.

So Saturday night’s heartbreaking Iron Bowl loss, the 0-4 record in November or even Monday night’s firing of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo — none of that is going to keep Harsin from reaching his goals.

AUBURN | A lot has happened in Bryan Harsin’s first 11 months in Auburn, but he faces one of the most crucial stretches of his early tenure over the next couple of weeks.

“We’re going to continue to keep working with our culture and the team that we have coming back and the team that we have in this bowl game and the team we have in the future and future players that we’re trying to go out and get to be a part of our program. There’s no back-down in those areas.”

It’s the pursuit of those future players that will be Harsin’s focus over the next 15 days leading up to the early signing period on Dec. 15. Harsin and staff will spend most of the next two weeks visiting recruits at their schools and homes during the contact period.

Auburn enters the stretch run ranked 36th nationally in the team recruiting rankings and 11th in the SEC with 13 commitments. But AU ranks sixth in the conference in average stars with room to add around 7-9 more commitments.

With recent staff shakeups across college football including LSU and Florida, Auburn has positioned itself for some potentially big late steals from SEC rivals.

An incredible atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl also provided the perfect backdrop for the Tigers to make a big impression on a large group of highly-rated visitors.

“The focus right now is taking care of this team, making sure that we know what to do in this bowl game and go out there and recruit, recruit, recruit, recruit,” said Harsin. “Go out there and see these players, their families and talk to them about Auburn, about Auburn football and where this program is going and they get a chance to be a part of something like you saw tonight.

“Every game we play, we want to win. There’s not a moral victory, at least in my book from that standpoint. That’s why you keep score at the end of the day. We can learn a lot and take away a lot of things, but at the end of the day we want to win every single game. That’s always the goal.”