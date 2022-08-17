Harsin on QB’s: ‘I want to see them lead’

AUBURN | The footwork, the fundamentals and all the little intricacies of playing quarterback — Bryan Harsin will leave that to Eric Kiesau, Auburn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. As the head coach, Harsin is more of the big-picture guy and he knows exactly what he wants to see from his starting quarterback. “I watch the whole thing,” said Harsin. “The sideline, all the field, how we operate in between plays, the sense of urgency, how fast we call the plays, how fast we get to the ball, how we check things, how we get our offense into the right situations, all of those things come into play.

Harsin begins his 2nd season at Auburn Sept. 3 against Mercer. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

“It’s not just, ‘Hey, that guy throws the ball the best every time.’ You want that, but how’s he operating? What’s he doing? What’s he doing in the run game and can he help us with his feet? Can he do some things in the pass game? There are a lot more factors. And then you’re watching how accurate they are. You’re watching the decision-making process.” Harsin can sum it up best with one word — leadership. That’s exactly what he told Auburn’s quarterbacks after Saturday night’s scrimmage. “What I told those guys tonight is that I want to see them lead. That’s what I wanted to see,” he said. “From the sideline to on the field, that’s the No. 1 thing for me, and Coach Kiesau can figure out the rest.” Which one of Auburn’s quarterbacks best fit Harsin’s checklist? Judging by the scrimmage, junior T.J. Finley, the returning starter, has stepped up in some of those areas and is getting a lot of first-team reps. Robby Ashford, an Oregon transfer, and Zach Calzada, a Texas A&M transfer, have some catching up to do this week leading into Friday’s second major scrimmage of fall camp. That second scrimmage could be the final chance to make a move before a decision on the starter is made. Harsin, a former quarterbacks coach himself, will be watching closely.