Harsin on QB’s: ‘I want to see them lead’
AUBURN | The footwork, the fundamentals and all the little intricacies of playing quarterback — Bryan Harsin will leave that to Eric Kiesau, Auburn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
As the head coach, Harsin is more of the big-picture guy and he knows exactly what he wants to see from his starting quarterback.
“I watch the whole thing,” said Harsin. “The sideline, all the field, how we operate in between plays, the sense of urgency, how fast we call the plays, how fast we get to the ball, how we check things, how we get our offense into the right situations, all of those things come into play.
“It’s not just, ‘Hey, that guy throws the ball the best every time.’ You want that, but how’s he operating? What’s he doing? What’s he doing in the run game and can he help us with his feet? Can he do some things in the pass game? There are a lot more factors. And then you’re watching how accurate they are. You’re watching the decision-making process.”
Harsin can sum it up best with one word — leadership. That’s exactly what he told Auburn’s quarterbacks after Saturday night’s scrimmage.
“What I told those guys tonight is that I want to see them lead. That’s what I wanted to see,” he said. “From the sideline to on the field, that’s the No. 1 thing for me, and Coach Kiesau can figure out the rest.”
Which one of Auburn’s quarterbacks best fit Harsin’s checklist?
Judging by the scrimmage, junior T.J. Finley, the returning starter, has stepped up in some of those areas and is getting a lot of first-team reps. Robby Ashford, an Oregon transfer, and Zach Calzada, a Texas A&M transfer, have some catching up to do this week leading into Friday’s second major scrimmage of fall camp.
That second scrimmage could be the final chance to make a move before a decision on the starter is made. Harsin, a former quarterbacks coach himself, will be watching closely.
“Every guy, from when they enter the huddle to when that play is called to when we get to the field,” said Harsin, “how we take the field, are we looking at the things we need to look at like the play clock, are we moving guys around and getting them where they need to, are we making adjustments — he breaks the huddle and the tailback is on the wrong side and doesn't correct it. There's an example where that's not good. You leave the huddle and you come to the field and the tailback is on the wrong side, he should be on the other side and you don't correct it? That's an opportunity to lead. That's an opportunity for you as a quarterback to get things right.
“Those are things you want to see from your quarterback. They know what's going on. They know everybody's job. They know what everybody's doing. They know the alignment and the assignment of every single player around them. And you can tell that very quickly about a quarterback, because he's observing and he'll know right away that it's wrong. And you'll see them look right at them. And you'll know when a guy has no clue. They're lined up wrong, and they're just looking down and waiting for the snap, and everything's wrong. And that's the type of stuff you have to correct as a quarterback. You can't let that happen. You've got to know.”
Auburn will practice Wednesday afternoon and hold its second major scrimmage of fall camp Friday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.