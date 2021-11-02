Harsin on OL: ‘They've improved’

A big part of that success is an offensive line that is starting to come into its own.

After failing to top the 200-yard mark for five consecutive games, the Tigers broke out with 207 rushing yards in a 31-20 win over Ole Miss Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“They've improved,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “We've had different guys at the guard and tackle positions come in and play, which has been good. We've got a little bit of depth there. But I think a lot of it just goes back to repetition of what we're doing, the practice habits, the study habits, the mentality. Coach (Will) Friend’s done a good job with those guys.

“For example, in the Arkansas game, when Kilian (Zierer) came in and played well, and in this last game, (Austin) Troxell was back, and he played well. So you try to create some depth and some competition, which is going to help that group. And, you know, I did think we played physical in this last game, which was good. We're always trying to do that, so we've just got to continue with those things moving forward. And we'll really look back from the first game to the last game to see how far we came.”

Troxell missed the Arkansas game with an injury but was back in the starting lineup at left tackle against the Rebels. He was joined in the starting lineup by Brandon Council at left guard, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Ham at right tackle.

Zierer played one series at left tackle, Alec Jackson played eight snaps at left guard and Tashawn Manning 10 snaps at right guard.

Jones led Auburn with an 87.3 pass blocking grade according to PFF followed by Council’s 86.2 and Manning’s 79.9. Manning had the team’s best run blocking grade with a 67.4 followed by Hamm’s 62.6 and Jones’ 62.4.

The group helped Tank Bigsby run for 140 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, his first 100-yard game since gaining 102 at Penn State Sept. 18.

“The O-line was just ready to fight for anything,” said Council. “We wanted to start regardless. We had a game plan. We knew what we were going to do. We wanted to be downhill … we were coming.”

The unit's pass blocking has been one of their most improved areas. They've allowed nine sacks in eight games this season. In 11 games last season, AU gave up 20 sacks.

No. 12 Auburn plays at No. 13 Texas A&M Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.