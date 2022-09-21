“No, I'm not pleased with that result. I mean, no sacks -- you've got to be able to,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “Now, teams get the ball out; you've got to put pressure on the quarterback, you want to hit the quarterback, you want to get to him. I think we have guys that should be able to do that.”

He wasn’t sacked or pressured once, which was one of a number of terminal issues the Tigers had on defense in the 41-12 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Of course, giving up 477 total yards including 245 on the ground was even more damaging to Auburn. But a pass rush led by seniors Derick Hall and Eku Leota was expected to be a strength of this year’s team.

In three games, the duo has combined for just two sacks. Auburn is ranked 100th nationally with just four total sacks in three games.

Auburn, as a team hasn't ben very aggressive rushing the passer. Against PSU, AU blitzed just a handful of times, bringing a safety once and a linebacker a few more times.

“I don't think the defense is happy; I don't think anybody on the D-line is happy,” said Harsin. “Any linebacker that blitzed, I don't think anybody out there was like, 'We came out with no sacks, we're good.' That's part of it, though.

“But it's one thing to want to and another thing to get it done. That's what it comes down to -- we want to do these things. Well, we have to find a way to make it happen. Whether that's coaching, scheme, players, whatever, that's part of the execution. If we're coming after a guy, we've got to go get him.”

Auburn (2-1) opens SEC play Saturday against Missouri. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.