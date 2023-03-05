“Part of the reason we won the game was because Tennessee didn't score a field goal in the last six minutes. We finally guarded at the end of the game, and Zep Jasper had a lot to do with it,” said Pearl.

But the senior contributed so much more that Bruce Pearl considered him one of the most important players of the game.

Pearl and assistant coach Steven Pearl, who did the scout for the Volunteers, made the decision to have Jasper guard UT’s leading scorer Santiago Vescovi.

That left AU’s shortest player, Wendell Green, to guard the 6-foot-8 Julian Phillips.

Vescovi scored 21 points but in the final six minutes when AU put together a 12-1 game-winning run, he missed both of his shot attempts and committed a turnover.

UT was held without a field goal for the final 6:13 of the game.

“I think the combination of having Zep out there and putting him on Vescovi and then the confidence in Wendell Green to not get physically mismatched against Julian Phillips. He fronted him. Had a turnover. He’s giving up almost a foot. But that’s a decision that we made because we knew Wendell would do what he had to do and I wanted Zep on Vescovi, our best perimeter defender,” said Pearl.

Jasper added two rebounds, two assists and two steals. He tied Jaylin Williams with a team-best plus-minus of plus-16.

It was even more special considering it was Senior Day for the College of Charleston transfer, who came to AU before the 2021-22 season.

“I've cherished so many moments here, just off of two years,” said Jasper a day before the game. “It just means so much to me to have people that have your back and know that you can always count on people from Auburn — from Auburn in general and the Auburn family.

“After the games, I always go see Bill and Connie (Neville). Those are great people. Those people are some of my favorites in Auburn. I get emotional thinking about those two, and just to know this will be my last time playing in this arena, they'll always have a special place in my heart. Auburn will always have a special place in my heart.”

Auburn, which finished the regular season 20-11 overall and 10-8 in the conference, earned the No. 7 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Arkansas in the second round Thursday in Nashville at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.