“The biggest thing would just simply be the confidence,” said Pearl. “I want my guys being confident, and if they're open, I want them to shoot it. I thought, for the most part, most of the shots we took (at Appalachian State) were good shots.”

The Tigers’ 10th-year head coach is confident AU can break out of a two-game slide that’s seen its 3-point shooting percentage dip from .361 to .296.

AUBURN | As far as Bruce Pearl is concerned, the best way for Auburn to break out of a shooting slump is to keep shooting.

Freshman Aden Holloway quickly established himself as one of Auburn’s best outside shooters making 14 of 25 (.429 average) of this 3-pointers in the first five games.

But he’s missed all eight of his attempts in the last two games to drop his average to .349.

"Aden is probably one of our hardest workers,” said senior forward Jaylin Williams. “He's in the gym every day, every morning. I even told him, I said, 'Don't bro. Just take a break just for an hour.' But he's like, 'Nah, I'm going to be in the gym.’

“He's hard on himself about missing shots. I'm like, 'Bro, you're probably one of the best shooters I've ever seen. Just keep shooting and it's going to fall eventually. Like, the game is going to come to you eventually.’"

Senior K.D. Johnson, who is 0 of 6 from beyond the arc in the last two games, appreciate the confidence Pearl continues to have in his players. He also knows it’s just a matter of time before the 3-pointers start falling for Holloway and the entire team.

“His ability to shoot everywhere on the court is what's special for me seeing him,” said Johnson of Holloway. “And he has some pretty deep range, and he's consistent, too. That's pretty special.”

Auburn plays Indiana Saturday afternoon in the Holiday Hoopsgiving. Tip-off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.