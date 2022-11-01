“I’m excited about John Cohen. I really am,” said Pearl. “The guy has got unbelievable experience. Obviously, tremendous SEC experience, tremendous experience in the region having grown up in Alabama, coached at the different places he’s coached all throughout the SEC as an assistant. And then built a championship program, not just a championship team at Mississippi State. And then to move on the administrator level, I know that Commissioner Sankey holds him in tremendously high regard having been in that SEC AD meetings, been in that room. Then high character, very, very intelligent.

The Tigers’ ninth-year head basketball coach has been quick to praise the recent addition of John Cohen as athletics director including during a media session Tuesday.

“And obviously sees Auburn as a place where you can do even more than he’s done at Mississippi State. He had a great job and they loved him down there and he was a legend down there. So he understands our challenges but he understands our goals also. So I think he’s going to be tremendous.”

Cohen was a baseball player at Mississippi State from 1987-90 and then transitioned to the coaching ranks, serving as an assistant at Missouri, Northwestern State and Florida. He was head coach at Kentucky from 2004-08 and then at MSU from 2009-16 before becoming the Bulldogs’ AD in 2016.

He was announced as Auburn’s 16th athletics director by President Dr. Chris Roberts. Rich McGlynn, who was serving as interim AD, was elevated to deputy athletics director.

“I think already that was very, very wise of him to elevate Rich McGlynn to deputy AD and take advantage of Rich’s talents and his abilities,” said Pearl. “I think Rich was a legitimate candidate for the job. So I think we got the best of both worlds. Somebody that has been on campus and has a great reputation on campus like Rich and I think it’s going to enable John to come in and be effective day one.

“So very, very excited about the hire. Dr. Roberts went about this as I anticipated he would. And that is he’s going to do his work, he’s going to do his research, he’s going to get well informed and he’s going to make decisions, which I think is a great thing for a leader to do.”

Pearl will lead the Tigers into an exhibition game against UAH Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT. AU opens the season against George Mason Monday.