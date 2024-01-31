AUBURN | Bruce Pearl’s unprecedented success at Auburn has brought increasingly higher expectations. And last week’s two road losses brought a little more heat than Pearl felt was warranted from the Tigers’ fanbase. “I do think that there was too much negativity and I want to sort of protect my players from that in the sense that this team was not supposed to be in the position that we're in this year, they just weren't, and they've put themselves in that position,” said Pearl.

Pearl is pushing his team to respond to adversity. (Christopher Hanewinc/USA Today images)

No. 16 Auburn is 16-4 overall and 5-2 in the SEC going into Wednesday night’s game against Vanderbilt. AU is an a three-way tie for third in the league and just one game out of first place. “I just think it happens to everybody at some point in the league,” said Pearl. “There’s going to be a lot of 9-9s in this league – there just are – that’ll make the NCAA Tournament. There could be some 8-10s that make the NCAA Tournament out of this league. “Yes, how you respond to adversity is important. Did the Alabama loss have a hangover at Mississippi State? How about the fact that Mississippi State is just a great defensive team and they really did a good job of guarding us? We did a good job of guarding Alabama, for the most part, but we also struggled to score. And rebounding was an issue in both games.” The Tigers have given up 30 offensive rebounds in the last two games combined and shot just 11 of 49 (22.4 percent) from 3-point range in losses at Alabama and Mississippi State.