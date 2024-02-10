“That’s a long, long time ago,” said Pearl. “It’s as much a compliment to Florida basketball than anything. I’ve not been able to go down there and beat them at Auburn. So it’s a monumental task.”

It’s also the last time Auburn basketball won a game at Florida.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl opened up his Friday press conference listing a lot of the things that happened in 1996 such as his son and assistant coach, Steven Pearl, being just 7-years old and gas only being $1.22 a gallon.

Pearl and his 12th-ranked Tigers, in a three-way tie for first place in the SEC, will look to end a 14-game losing streak in the O’Connell Center Saturday afternoon.

The Gators, which rotate in three players 6-foot-10 or bigger in Tyrese Samuel, Alex Condon and Micah Handlogten, lead the country averaging 44.5 rebounds per game and are second averaging 16.0 offensive rebounds.

Guards Walter Clayton and Will Richard are among the SEC’s top 3-point shooters making a combined 97 this season.

“They just shoot it and go get the rebound,” said AU center Johni Broome. “They’re aggressive. Like Texas A&M, you’ve got to be physical with them and box them out. I think the more physical team will win the game.”

The Gators are 9-1 at home with the only loss coming to Kentucky 87-85 on Jan. 6. They turned that around with a 94-91 overtime win in Lexington three weeks later.

“They play with great confidence at home. They shoot the ball from 3 really well. And they play really fast, really fast,” said Pearl.

Florida, 15-7 overall and 5-4 in the SEC, had a week off following 67-66 loss at Texas A&M last Saturday.

“Boy, a Wednesday night game and then travel Friday and then play them Saturday when they haven’t played since last Saturday — that’s quite an advantage,” said Pearl.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.