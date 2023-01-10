“Al is more confident. He’s taking tough shots and making them,” said senior Jaylin Williams. “He’s a tough shot maker. That’s what he does. When he makes shots and defends like he does, he’s very hard to guard and maintain. And he can guard anybody 1-5. He’s probably one of the strongest on our team and he’s very physical.

It’s probably no coincidence it was also one of the best games Allen Flanigan has played in the last two years.

AUBURN | Auburn played one of its best games of the season in Saturday night’s 72-59 win over Arkansas.

“If he keeps playing like this, we’ll continue to win a lot of games. He’s a big part of our team.”

Flanigan had 18 points on 5 of 9 shooting against the Razorbacks along with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and just one turnover in 32 minutes.

It’s the most points he’s scored in a conference game since totaling 22 against Mississippi State March 6, 2021.

“I thought he was mentally locked in and didn’t over-penetrate,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Used his physicality defensively and rebounding. I’m just happy. I’m so happy for him. That’s the player that he’s capable of being. Now, again, defensively, rebounding-wise and low turnovers, and shooting the good percentage.”

In last week’s loss at Georgia, Flanigan scored 11 points on 5 of 10 shooting. It’s his first back-to-back, double-digit scoring games since tallying 23 at Kentucky and then 13 at LSU in February of 2021.

It’s been a long fight back for the senior, who missed the first half of last season with an Achilles injury. He averaged 14.3 points as a sophomore before that number dipped to 6.3 last season.

“It means a lot just knowing that my teammates need me to step up. So being able to step up for them tonight was big,” said Flanigan. “You're only going to get out of the game what you put into it. It's just me constantly staying in the gym, and tonight it showed.”

Auburn, 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, plays at Ole Miss Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.