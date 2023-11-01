It could also be Bruce Pearl’s deepest team with the 10th-year head coach planning to give the top guys off the bench similar minutes to the starters.

The Tigers will feature five newcomers including three transfers, one junior college signee and one true freshman.

AUBURN | The start of the men’s basketball season is nearly here and Auburn fans can get a preview Wednesday night in an exhibition game against AUM.

“There will be a ton of parity — more than any team I've coached,” said Pearl. “I would say the balance of minutes will be the greatest on this team more than any team I've coached. And I've played 10 guys double-digit minutes my entire career.

“We won't drop off much when we go to the bench. And, again, are our starters good enough? There's just not a lot of drop-off. Maybe, probably, a little bit of both.”

Pearl said finding the right combinations, which this exhibition game should help them identify, could be more important than choosing the starters.

“I think for this group, it's got a chance to be combinations,” he said. “Like, should Jaylin Williams and Dylan Cardwell play together? And should Chaney Johnson and Johni Broome play together? And, for whatever reason, do we like that combination? As opposed to 'this is our starting five' — our starting five might not end the game.”

The game against AUM comes after a long and grueling summer and fall of workouts, practices and scrimmages.

“We're ready to play somebody else,” said Pearl. “We did have a private scrimmage on Sunday. Without going into details, because we're not allowed, we played really well and really hard. We played well, and we were excited about playing somebody else. I think that'll be the case again on Wednesday.”

Tip-off at Neville Arena is set for 7 p.m. CT. It will not be available on T.V. or via streaming. Auburn opens the season Nov. 7 against Baylor in Sioux Falls, S.D.