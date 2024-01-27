“It's a huge factor,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Let's face it, it was second-chance points that beat us against Alabama, when they were playing small ball. Mississippi State is gonna be running to the boards tomorrow. Our smaller guards — and we'll play two or three smaller guards out there — have gotta do a better job of keeping them off the boards.

Mississippi State, the Tigers’ opponent this Saturday, is even better on the offensive glass ranking third in the SEC.

AUBURN | Alabama out-rebounded No. 8 Auburn 46-41 in Wednesday night’s 79-75 win in Tuscaloosa including 16 offensive boards that led to 21 second-chance points.

“It'll be absolutely our No. 1 concern when we play the best teams on our schedule. I hate to be right sometimes. But my concern of where we were with our defensive rebounding — that's a big part of it.”

The Bulldogs are also the also the SEC’s best defense against the 3-pointer holding opponents to 27.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. MSU is third in steals and fourth in field goal percentage defense.

Senior forward Tolu Smith leads MSU averaging 18.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while freshman guard Josh Hubbard averages 14.3 points and leads the SEC with 53 made 3-pointers.

“Mississippi State is 7-2 at home, they got a great win over Tennessee, who I think has demonstrated they're the best team in our league,” said Pearl. “And they had a close loss at home to Alabama. Tolu Smith is a dominating inside player.

“Hubbard is one of the best scoring freshmen in the country.”

MSU, 13-6 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, is coming off a 79-70 loss at Florida. Tip-off at Humphrey Coliseum is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

“Mississippi State is one of the best defensive teams in our league, therefore one of the better defensive teams in the country,” said Pearl. “They put great pressure on the ball.

“Alabama pressed us up a little bit, disrupted us a little bit, turned us over a little bit. That bothered us, and I'm sure Mississippi State will do more of the same.”