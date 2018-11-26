AUBURN — Bruce Pearl brought out the buzzwords to describe his five-man 2019 signing class.

"For me the common denominator for all five of these kids are pretty high character, hungry, humble, not entitled, kind of grew up the hard way. They’ve got a level of toughness to them," Pearl said. "You put them all together, and they’re highly ranked, but I don’t think any one of them is all that much concerned with their own ranking."

On Monday, Auburn announced the signing of all five of its 2019 class members — Isaac Okoro, Jaylin Williams, Tyrell Jones, Babatunde Akingbola and Allen Flanigan. All told, the Tigers finished ranked No. 10 in the Rivals team basketball recruiting rankings for the 2019 class.

Pearl gave a special shoutout to his assistant coaches Wes Flanigan (father of Allen), Steven Pearl and Ira Bowman for their contributions to "solidify our competitiveness in the future."

According to Pearl, this was a class the staff has recognized "for several years" would be an important one. That led to Auburn taking five versatile pieces who Pearl noted could fill out a five-man lineup with their complementary skill sets.

"Certainly this was a year where we felt the quality of the footprint of high school basketball was very strong, very deep. We’ve been working for several years to try to take advantage of that deep class. Really pleased with each one of them," Pearl said. "Again, if you look back at archive wise, the 2018 high school class in the southern part of the country was just not very deep and we knew that for years, so we weren’t planning on having to go recruit that class heavily. When it’s a deep class, Auburn can do well. When it’s not a deep class, we just can’t — or it’s really hard to. That’s why we try load up in years where there’s great depth."

Here's what Pearl had to say more specifically about each of his five signees.