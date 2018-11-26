Bruce Pearl reacts to five-person 2019 Auburn hoops signing class
AUBURN — Bruce Pearl brought out the buzzwords to describe his five-man 2019 signing class.
"For me the common denominator for all five of these kids are pretty high character, hungry, humble, not entitled, kind of grew up the hard way. They’ve got a level of toughness to them," Pearl said. "You put them all together, and they’re highly ranked, but I don’t think any one of them is all that much concerned with their own ranking."
On Monday, Auburn announced the signing of all five of its 2019 class members — Isaac Okoro, Jaylin Williams, Tyrell Jones, Babatunde Akingbola and Allen Flanigan. All told, the Tigers finished ranked No. 10 in the Rivals team basketball recruiting rankings for the 2019 class.
Pearl gave a special shoutout to his assistant coaches Wes Flanigan (father of Allen), Steven Pearl and Ira Bowman for their contributions to "solidify our competitiveness in the future."
According to Pearl, this was a class the staff has recognized "for several years" would be an important one. That led to Auburn taking five versatile pieces who Pearl noted could fill out a five-man lineup with their complementary skill sets.
"Certainly this was a year where we felt the quality of the footprint of high school basketball was very strong, very deep. We’ve been working for several years to try to take advantage of that deep class. Really pleased with each one of them," Pearl said. "Again, if you look back at archive wise, the 2018 high school class in the southern part of the country was just not very deep and we knew that for years, so we weren’t planning on having to go recruit that class heavily. When it’s a deep class, Auburn can do well. When it’s not a deep class, we just can’t — or it’s really hard to. That’s why we try load up in years where there’s great depth."
Here's what Pearl had to say more specifically about each of his five signees.
WHAT PEARL SAID: "Okoro is that type of guy [a game changer]. He is. Isaac is — like I talked about with Chuma (Okeke) being underrated at 30-something, I don’t know if there are 20 players, I’m not even sure there are 15 players, better than Isaac Okoro in the country. He’s got great versatility, great toughness, really attacks the rim, can cover anybody, can cover point guards, can cover centers. He’ll be one of the most versatile defenders that I’ve ever had. ... [Position-wise], Isaac is anywhere he wants to play."
WHAT PEARL SAID: "I think Jaylin and Isaac can both play 3 and 4 depending upon the matchups and things like that. I think they’re versatile. Depending upon how much bigger, stronger, faster, quicker they evolve because they’re all freshmen, it will give us some flexibility. I think they’re both interchangeable. Jaylin is primarily a 4-3."
WHAT PEARL SAID: "A scoring point guard. He can pull it, has great range, he can get in the lane and score, he’s a willing passer. All of the guys have a great work ethic and gym rats and things along those line, tough covers. And he can get out there and guard. I don’t know if he’s as good defensively as Bryce is, but that would be really nice if he can be identified with his ability to keep people in front and make plays."
WHAT PEARL SAID: "He’s just a rim protector. He’s the best rim protector coming out of high school, No. 1. No. 2, defensively he does as good a job of communicating at the back of the defense as anybody. That’s a real strength. One we need to continue to work on and develop. Your center is actually very much like a Mike linebacker calling out signals, calling out plays. All the action is in front of them. Babatunde just does a great job of being communicative, aggressive. He defines himself by his ability to protect the rim and rebound the basketball. That’s who he is. He’s better offensively than he gives himself credit for, but that’s not how he defines his game."
WHAT PEARL SAID: "Great upside. Allen is a terrific athlete. I think he’s going to be a really good shooter, can guard lots of different positions, gets off the floor quickly with ease. He’s the youngest of the players that we’ve recruited from the standpoint of his age and his development. His best basketball is ahead of him. He’s improved a great deal."