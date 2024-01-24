“Yesterday was probably one of our hardest practices since June,” said graduate forward Jaylin Williams. “We really needed it, as much as we didn't want to go out there and do all that."

It’s not easy trying to work in a real physical workout, but that wasn’t the case for No. 8 Auburn Monday.

AUBURN | Once conference play gets started with two tough games per week, practices are often for installing the gameplan and getting your legs back.

The Tigers, 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the SEC, are about to embark on a two-game roadtrip beginning with Wednesday night’s game at Alabama.

The Tide is one of the nation’s best offensive teams and is deadly in transition. Mississippi State, where AU plays Saturday afternoon, has similar strengths.

“I thought the scout team did a good job. They got after us,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “There’s just no way of duplicating the speed and the pace with which Alabama plays. There’s no way to duplicate the quality of – let’s just say their back court – and the speed, quickness and athleticism and ability to make shots and plays.

“And then the front line, they can really stretch you. They can put five guys on the floor who can all shoot the three ball. That’s the most athletic team we’ve played against so far.”

Pearl has continued to push his players to improve during Auburn’s 11-game winning streak. With an 0-2 record in Quad 1 games and five of the next six including both games this week as Quad 1’s, AU will need to play better.

And if the Tigers can continue to improve and win some of the big upcoming games, they’ll be in position to compete for an SEC regular season championship in March.

The bigger the potential reward, the harder Pearl is going to push this team.

“That was one of the most serious practices I've had in a while, with the coaches being more locked in than the players,” said Williams. “The coaches really worked us up to make us realize, OK, we have a chance to do something special if we win these two games this week.

“I won't say it's a guaranteed championship in the regular season, but it's going to help a lot if we finish these two games out with a dub. The coaches are trying to get that message out to us."

Tip-off at Coleman Coliseum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.