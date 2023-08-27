There’s still a very long way to go to determine where this year’s team will end up but Pearl already sees something special from the group.

He’s had a Final Four team along with two SEC championships and one SEC Tournament championship.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl has presided over perhaps the best period in Auburn men’s basketball history.

“This has been the hardest-working group I've had ever, and this is my 10th season at Auburn,” said Pearl. “This has been the hardest-working group all summer long with the greatest consistency.

“Normally, you have two or three guys that are working all day, everyday, 24/7 kinda stuff. I’ve got seven or eight guys, maybe six or seven you can absolutely put in that category.”

Pearl had a lot of positive things to say about the Tigers five newcomers along with the seven returning scholarship players. The group has worked well together despite there being a lot of good competition for starting positions.

“I like the chemistry. I like the culture. I like the work ethic. I like our guys,” said Pearl.

Auburn lost five players to the transfer portal including two freshmen off last year’s team. That’s more turnover than Pearl would prefer but he’s happy with the end results.

“I think in many ways we've improved ourselves,” he said. “We've gotten older, and we're more experienced. The key in recruiting now is to get old and stay old, if you can manage that.”

Auburn opens the season against Baylor Nov. 7 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.