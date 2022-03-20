Pearl: Miami a ‘nightmare to guard’

“We know that Miami is a nightmare to guard,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “They're one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country. They're running Bob McKillop's five-out with just the kind of athletes that you can get in the ACC. It's really hard to guard, and it's not something that you see all the time.

The 10th-seeded Hurricanes often employ a lineup that features five perimeter players, which is led by standout point guard Charlie Moore. The UM starters include four sixth-year seniors including Moore and a third-year sophomore.

GREENVILLE | For Auburn to advance to the Sweet 16 for only the sixth time in school history, it will have to get past a Miami team that will be a very difficult matchup on defense.

“We've guarded it, we've played Davidson before a couple years ago in a tournament at Navy. So we have an idea, but it's tough on a short prep.”

The Tigers’ scouting team led by assistant coach Ira Bowman, prepared a gameplan for Miami in the week before the start of the NCAA Tournament. But it’s one thing to have a plan and quite another to implement that plan just two days after an 80-61 first-round win over Jacksonville State.

“They've got three guards that can go, three guards that can score. They all can get downhill, all can shoot. It's going to be a tough game for us,” said junior guard Zep Jasper. “We haven't seen a team like this in a while, but we're a team that plays defense. We hang our heads high on defense. So I think we're going to come out hot and ready and be ready to go.”

Miami enters the contest 24-10 overall, finishing fourth in the ACC with a 14-6 conference record. The Hurricanes were knocked out by Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament but bounced back to beat No. 7 seed USC 68-66 Friday.

Moore, who has played at California, Kansas and DePaul, is averaging 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He shoots .371 from 3-point range.

“Man, he's a really, really special player,” said Pearl. “He's the head of the snake now. He's the guy. He makes them all better. He makes them all go. He's got great courage. He reminds me of Wendell Green except four years older and having more experience. Unbelievable range, great hands, great feel.”

On the other side of the ball, the Hurricanes scored 22 points off 18 USC turnovers and their starting three guards all rank top five in the ACC in steals.

“They switch like crazy. They double the post. They turn you over before you get a shot. Again, they just make plays,” said Pearl. “They're sunk into the paint, and they're going to have it all packed in. If you go in there and try to get in the lane, they're stripping and ripping. If you go in there and spin back the other way, they're coming off.

“So obviously, they're going to look at our shooting percentages in half-court, and they're like, man. Every time Walker rolls to the rim, there's going to be three guys in there tagging him. We're going to have to -- again, they're going to force us to make some shots from the perimeter, and we'll have to make those to win.”

Tip-off at at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on truTV.