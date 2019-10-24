Bruce Pearl is hoping to use those two preseason games to prepare his team for what’s expected to be a tough non-conference schedule that begins Nov. 5 against Georgia Southern at Auburn Arena.

AUBURN | Auburn will play in a private scrimmage game Sunday and then host Eckerd in an exhibition game next Friday night.

“The key to the early season stuff is to get exposed,” Pearl said. “A couple of years ago, we lost to a Division II school. We got exposed. I hope we get exposed on Sunday. I hope we get exposed next Friday night.

“A week from Tuesday, it’s Georgia Southern, who’s picked to win their league. Then, it’s Davidson and at South Alabama, who’s picked to finish second or third in the same league as Georgia Southern. The first three games are going to be really interesting and really challenging.”

Pearl put his team through the first full-scale scrimmage of preseason practice Tuesday, which included officials.

“It was the first time I probably separated, as of Tuesday, the top seven guys and they played together,” Pearl said. “The good news is that they played well. The way that it was received by the guys that weren’t in the top six or seven – I thought they handled it pretty well.

“We’ll see who our top 10 or so will be next Friday against Eckerd. Obviously, most of our veterans are out there and our most of our newcomers weren’t. Of the eight newcomers, three or four of them have got to help this team win. But, they’ve all got to be ready to be more dominant players next year.”

The Eckerd exhibition game is scheduled to tipoff 30 minutes after the volleyball game against Mississippi State, which begins at 6 p.m. CT next Friday. The Georgia Southern game will tipoff at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

***BUNKER BONUS***