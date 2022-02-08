Pearl: ‘Bud Walton will be on fire’

No. 1 Auburn will enter Bud Walton Arena on a 19-game winning streak including a 7-0 record on the road. The Razorbacks have won eight consecutive games and moved up to third place in the SEC, three games behind the Tigers.

AUBURN | It’s been 31 years since Arkansas hosted a No. 1 team in Fayetteville and it’s happened just twice in school history.

“I’m very proud of the fact that it’s Auburn,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “You know, it could be Kentucky, it could be Florida, it could be Tennessee, it could be other programs. But it’s Auburn coming in that’s ranked No. 1, and I’m proud of that. I’m proud of it for our league.”

In Arkansas’ two previous home games against top-ranked opponents, both in Barnhill Arena, UA lost to UNLV 112-105 in 1991 and lost to Houston 74-66 in 1983.

This version of the Razorbacks are getting it done on the defensive end holding their last eight opponents to 60.5 points per game. Mississippi State shot just .353 from the floor and turned the ball over a dozen times in Saturday’s 63-55 loss at Arkansas.

“The key to their eight-game winning streak has been their defense really holding people down,” said Pearl. “They make it difficult for you to run your offense. They're hard to stay in front of. They do a great job in transition. And we're 5-23 over there at Arkansas, but we've been competitive over there the last few times we've gone.

“This is a team that beat Georgia by 26, that we beat by two just in the last week. And Bud Walton will be on fire. So we know we've got a great opportunity.”

Senior guard JD Notae leads the SEC averaging 18.7 points and 2.36 steals per game. He’s also among the league leaders averaging 3.55 assists and with 48 made 3-pointers.

In the last 11 games, freshman Jaylin Williams has averaged 12.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game with 24 assists, 19 blocked shots and a team-best 21 steals.

“They're probably as big and as athletic as any team in our league. And really big, physical guards,” said Pearl. “Stanley Umude, his play along with Notae along with Jaylin Williams, those three guys offensively have been really, really good.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The game has been designated a whiteout by Arkansas.