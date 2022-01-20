Pearl: ‘A clash of titans’

And it’s not just any game. The 2nd-ranked Tigers will host No. 12 Kentucky Saturday in perhaps the biggest game in the 12-year history of Auburn Arena.

AUBURN | It may not sound exciting but it’s one of the most important things that Auburn’s players need to do following Wednesday night’s comfortable 83-60 win over Georgia.

The Wildcats’ 64-58 win at Texas A&M Wednesday night means Auburn will enter the game as the only undefeated team in conference play at 6-0. UK is 5-1.

One team will come out of the game the clear favorite to win the SEC regular season championship. A win by AU could give it its first No. 1 ranking in school history.

“It'll be a clash of the titans, that's for sure,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “There will be a lot of great players on the court Saturday. And CBS will be in the house.”

The game will air nationally over CBS with tickets selling on StubHub from $300 for standing room only to more than $1,000 in the scholarship section. Some students are making plans to camp out overnight in order to be there.

It will feature two of the nation’s top freshmen. Auburn forward Jabari Smith could go No. 1 overall while Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington projects as a top 20 pick.

The Tigers are a deep team that includes 7-foot-1 center Walker Kessler, who is leading the nation with 77 blocked shots while UK junior Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.1 points and a nation’s best 14.8 rebounds per game.

“We have to step up in a huge way for Kentucky,” said Pearl. “I think it's one of the best teams John's had in years. They've got size at the rim, fluidness in transition. He's giving them great freedom this year.

“He's got wings that can really shoot the basketball. That's been a staple of his best teams. And you've got two dynamic point guards.”

Tip-off is scheduled for noon CT.