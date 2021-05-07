AuburnSports - Browns like Schwartz’s speed, smarts and mindset

“We love the vertical presence, but he’s not your typical track guy,” said Browns’ VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. “He’s got a run after catch mindset. He wants to finish plays. You don’t always see that with guys like that. We love the dimension he brings to the room. We love the competition he brings to the room.”

The Cleveland Browns, however, saw more than just a track star playing football and that’s why they jumped at the opportunity to draft him in the third round with the 91st overall pick last Friday.

AUBURN | Any evaluation of Anthony Schwartz starts with his world-class speed. The former Auburn wide receiver ran an eye-popping 4.26 40-yard dash at AU’s Pro Day in March.

It’s a room full of NFL royalty in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The two veterans have combined for 1,123 catches for 13,858 yards and 86 touchdowns.

Adofo-Mensah doesn’t want to pigeon-hole Schwartz into a particular position like the slot, however. He explains that the Browns look at the wide receivers in the dimensions they can bring to the offense.

“You’re adding a guy who has the potential to be an elite vertical presence and is really good with the ball in his hands,” he said. “That combination in any room is going to help and, obviously, he compliments their skillsets greatly. Those guys are so versatile they can all play off each other.”

Another positive the Browns see in Schwartz is his potential to grow as a receiver. General manager Andrew Berry described Schwartz as being very early in his developmental curve.

“Very, very smart. Very quick study,” said Berry. “I think his best football is in front of him, but he has all the characteristics that we desire for a player to be a real primary vertical presence in our offense.

“He can play outside, can play inside and has the speed to stretch defenses.”

Schwartz caught 117 passes for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns in three years at Auburn. He also had seven rushing touchdowns. He’ll join a Cleveland offense with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at running back, Beckham and Landry at receiver and Austin Hooper at tight end.

Schwartz will only be adding to the big-play potential.

“To win in this league, you need to create explosives and not consistently have to earn it against these good defenses,” Adofo-Mensah said. “So that’s what we’re trying to add, players that allow us to do that, and one of the ways he does that is with the ball in his hands.

“He accelerates really well out of the catch points, out of breaks. For guys like that, it’s not just their natural ability, but it’s the mindset to want to finish off plays.”

Cleveland will hold its rookie minicamp May 14-17.