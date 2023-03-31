He felt like things were going well this spring, in fact.

The rising sophomore wideout had a solid — if unspectacular — first varsity season in 2022. He caught nine balls for 123 yards, scored two touchdowns, played 227 snaps. He spent the offseason working to get quicker, to catch the ball more consistently in traffic, to win more aerial duals, to better understand what the Tigers' new offense needs from him.

"Note to self. That's all I have to say," Brown said after being asked about Dinich's tweet. "All the receivers are really bought in and (with) all the adversity we've been through last year, ain't nobody's going to stop this receiver corps or offense. So they can say what they want. We're here."

It's not a dig to say Auburn's receivers weren't notable last year as a group. There are several key reasons for that — youth among their ranks, quarterback Robby Ashford being thrust into a marquee role for the first time and a new offensive coordinator who never appeared to gain his footing as a master (or even decent) strategist.

Some of those variables are changing for the better. The returning players are a year older, of course, and Ashford now has nine starts and 681 snaps to his credit. The offensive staff is completely new as well with Hugh Freeze in town and long-time Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery coordinating the offense.

The emphasis again is on pace and precision. Together.

Brown is excited.

"Going back to last year, I had never been in a huddle before. It’s kind of weird because it was slowing down my play," he said. "I love going faster and faster and faster everyday. Last year at some times when we started going fast we were getting them and then we started going slow ... we were giving (the defense) rest.

A confident and pacy Brown could be the best kind of menace for the Tigers in 2023. Both Freeze and Montgomery covet height and aerial ability at their outside receiver spots — called "1" (left side) and "4" (right side) in Montgomery's offense. Brown, a former four-star recruit from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., stands 6-foot-3 and now weighs 205 pounds.

He is the physical prototype.

Still, Montgomery says it's more about who can learn things most quickly and make themselves vital to the operation.

"It’s a lot of teaching for those guys right now," the Tigers' offensive coordinator said. "With us and the way we set our spacing and the way we’re utilizing those guys and trying to utilize the field, it’s different for them. We still have a lot of growth to do in that room. That being said, I don’t think it’s a lack of effort or a lack of want-to."

Brown says his relationship with new receivers coach Marcus Davis, himself a former Auburn wideout, is terrific and that Davis relates to players on a level he hasn't experienced before. Davis is brutally honest with his players, yet prefers to deliver his insights directly into the players' ear without unusual volume or ire.

He's a calm, intense person working to produce calm, intense players.

Brown loves the player he's becoming. And he thinks his evolution is part of a comeback story that Auburn football will tell this fall.

"We've all gotta change the narrative," Brown said. "We've gotta change the narrative with the quarterback situation, with the receiver situation, the o-line situation. We've all gotta change the narrative around everything."