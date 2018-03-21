“I think we can be more dominant than we were last year,” said junior Derrick Brown, who will help anchor the unit.

There’s confidence from the returning players that this year’s group can be even better.

AUBURN | Auburn’s defensive line was one of the SEC’s best last season, helping the Tigers finish fourth in the conference in sacks, sixth in tackles-for-loss, fifth in rushing yards allowed and third in rushing touchdowns allowed.

What makes Brown so confident? He credits defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“I think more want-to,” Brown said. “Every single day Coach G just tells us when we come in the room to try to pick a certain area and try to improve on it. When you come out to practice, yea he’s yelling and fussing, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to chose to basically be a man about things and not take it to heart and take it as corrective criticism.”

Brown, who led the defensive line with 56 tackles and was second on the team with 9.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks, said the way the Tigers finished last season with losses in the SEC Championship game and the Peach Bowl also provides plenty of motivation.

“When the season is over with you definitely look back on the positives but you also got to look back on the negatives,” he said. “I think that’s what pushes you forward into the year and in offseason workouts for the first three months we definitely put that upon each other and like, man we don’t want to finish like that. If we’re going to be here and doing this thing then let’s do it the right way, let’s go out with a bang.”

At defensive tackle, Brown and Dontavius Russell return as starters along with key backups Andrew Williams and Tyrone Truesdell. Marlon Davidson returns as the starting defensive end with versatile backup Nick Coe. A mix of sophomores, redshirt freshmen and newcomers bring even more depth.

Auburn has to replace just one starter up front in Buck linebacker Jeff Holland, who led the team with 10.0 sacks and 13.0 tackles-for-loss. But Brown doesn’t expect the defensive line to miss a beat with T.D. Moultry the favorite to win the starting position.

“That’s the thing, we got TD replacing Jeff and I think he’s just as solid,” Brown said. “He’s definitely stepped up and played big these last three days of practice. He’s doing his job. You can’t ask much more of a guy than that.”

Auburn held its fifth practice of the spring Tuesday. Spring drills will continue Thursday afternoon and the Tigers will hold their first scrimmage on Saturday.