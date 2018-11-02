Brown, who has scored 1,036 career points, needs 148 more to move past Charles Barkley for 25th in career scoring and will easily move into the top 10 if he matches his 524 points from last season.

Brown enters his senior year with 241 career made 3-pointers, the second-most in program history, and just 21 behind all-time leader, Wesley Person.

AUBURN | Bryce Brown has already had a very good career at Auburn but he’s got a chance to cement his name in the history books this season.

“I’ve tried to improve in my shot, my ball handling and my athleticism,” Brown said. “I’m trying to be a better pick-and-roll ball handler. I want to be able to find guys better. My vision too. That’s what I wanted to stand out today. I want to be a better all-around player.”

Brown was selected preseason second-team All-SEC, but that’s not enough for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. Especially when you consider Brown is the conference’s leading returning scorer and 3-point shooter.

“Bryce Brown has been overlooked his whole career. He's hungry. He feels like he's got unfinished business,” Pearl said.

That unfinished business includes improving on Auburn’s frustrating 31-point loss to Clemson in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. And Brown feels like this year’s team has a bigger upside with the addition guards J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty, and the return of Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy from suspension and Anfernee McLemore from an injury.

“We can be a much faster team,” Brown said. “The guards that we’ve brought in are really fast. Like Samir and J’Von. They’re very fast guards. Samir can play the three. That will make us very versatile. J’Von’s a very fast and quick guard. I feel as a team, we’ve all gotten faster. Austin has definitely gotten faster.”

Wiley and Doughty are expected to miss the opening game with injuries but once they return and Danjel Purifoy’s eligibility is restored for the UAB game Dec. 15, the Tigers will have a 10-person playing rotation.

Brown welcomes the extra competition even if it could mean less minutes.

“I feel like ever since the new guys got here, they’ve fit in really well,” he said. “The coaches have done a great job of recruiting really good guys that fit in really well. We do a lot of stuff off of the court that brings us together. We’ve clicked since day one.”

Auburn hosts Lincoln Memorial Friday night at 7 p.m. CT. The exhibition game won’t be available on T.V. or streaming. The season-opener is Tuesday night against South Alabama at the Auburn Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.