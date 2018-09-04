"John Broussard has left the team to pursue other things. We wish him nothing but the best," Malzahn said.

Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday that the junior cornerback from Phenix City, Ala., has left the team.

AUBURN | John Broussard didn’t play in Auburn’s opener against Washington and he won’t be on the sidelines for game two.

Broussard played in 17 games without a start over the previous two seasons and leaves the Tigers dangerously thin at the position. Auburn will now turn to two true freshmen, Christian Tutt and Roger McCreary, as backup cornerbacks along with sophomore Traivon Leonard.

Tutt played on special teams against the Huskies while McCreary will look to play in his first college game Saturday against Alabama State.

"McCreary, Christian Tutt -- we have a lot of confidence in those guys. They are in a really good spot," Malzahn said.

Auburn’s backup safeties are also true freshmen and both Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood played in the opener. Monday came up with one of the biggest defensive plays of the game with a big fourth-down sack on Washington’s final drive.

“That's big. That's big,” said junior safety Jeremiah Dinson. “If anybody's out there playing with us, we believe in them, and Smoke Monday, we really believe in Smoke. He was out there crunch time, came up with the huge sack, fourth down, that we really needed. I'm so proud of that guy.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.